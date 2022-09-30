Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

There are two key steps behind fielding a quality fantasy football team. First, find the best and most consistent players; second, you identify the best matchups. If you're fortunate, the two will go hand-in-hand on occasion.

Finding the right matchups can help boost the back end of a fantasy roster, too.

In Week 3, for example, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Mack Hollins went up against a poor Tennessee Titans defense and finished with eight receptions, 158 yards and a touchdown. He was likely viewed as a low-end flex play, if he made it into starting lineups at all.

Since it's almost impossible to draft an elite player at every position, playing the matchups can really round out a weekly lineup.

Here, we'll examine some of the juiciest fantasy matchups remaining in Week 4 and make statistical projections for each. We'll also project top plays at each key position, ranking skill players based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.