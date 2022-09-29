Dolphins vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday night's clash between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals features one of two undefeated teams in the NFL and one that earned its first win four days ago.

Despite being 1-2, the Bengals are the favorite to win the Week 4 opener and may have the better combination of players for daily fantasy football players to work with.

Miami is 3-0, but the Dolphins have allowed the second-most total yards in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The AFC East leader has given up over 470 total yards to the Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the last two weeks.

The Dolphins also have a banged-up quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and a wide receiver with a target on his back after Tyreek Hill called out Eli Apple on Sunday.

Cincinnati holds the advantages of playing at home, coming off a win and not allowing over 350 total yards in a single game in 2022.

Thursday night could be the perfect time for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals offense to showcase why they are the AFC champion.