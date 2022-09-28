Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Slim Chance' of Returning From Injury in Week 5

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "seems to have a good chance" to retake the field Oct. 16 when his team plays the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Wednesday reported that note and more regarding Prescott, who suffered a fractured thumb Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"From my understanding, he has an outside/slim chance to play against the Rams," Rapoport said, referencing Dallas' Oct. 9 matchup at Los Angeles. "I know that's when he would like to play—but probably a slim chance—but seems to have a good chance to play Oct. 16 against the Eagles. That's probably the most realistic time when we could see Dak Prescott."

Prescott said Monday that he's looking to return against the defending Super Bowl champions.

"Nah, probably not," Prescott told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today when asked about his availability for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. "But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at."

That means Cooper Rush will once again start for the Cowboys. Rush has led Dallas to a pair of wins over the Cincinnati Bengals (20-17) and New York Giants (23-16) in the past two weeks.

Rush has completed 47 of 75 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. The Cowboys will also be clear favorites at home against the 1-2 Commanders, who have been outscored 46-0 in the first half of their last two games.

The Rams matchup should be far tougher, especially since they feature one of the best defensive players of all time in lineman Aaron Donald. But having Prescott back for the Eagles game will be far more important considering Philadelphia's hot start and status as an NFC East rival.

The 3-0 Eagles are one of two remaining undefeated teams alongside the Miami Dolphins. They have an MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts at quarterback leading a dominant offense that includes wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and a great line.

The defense has also played better than it did last year, with cornerback Darius Slay notably looking like an All-Pro through three weeks. He notched two interceptions in Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings and has five pass breakups.

Rush has played well, but Prescott will certainly be welcomed back by a team that finished with the NFL's No. 1 offense in points and yards last year when he started 16 games.