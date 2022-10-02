NFL Rumors: Chargers' Joey Bosa Expected out 8-10 Weeks After Surgery on Groin Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday for a groin tear, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Bosa is unlikely to "continue operating as a top-flight edge rusher" if and when he comes back later this season.

This is another setback for Bosa after he played just seven games in 2018 and 12 in 2020.

When healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

His resume includes a Defensive Rookie of the Year, four Pro Bowl selections and four seasons with double-digit sacks, including 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 2021.

The Ohio State product had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks through the first three weeks of the season.

Los Angeles will need to rely more on Khalil Mack and Morgan Fox to anchor the pass rush with Bosa out. Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy are also expected to help pick up the slack.