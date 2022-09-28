Lions' D'Andre Swift Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks Due to Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is unlikely to play in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks because of a shoulder injury.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Swift would have to improve "significantly" over the next three days to suit up.

"We knew it would be this hard to get through a full season with him healthy," Campbell told reporters Wednesday. "That's the nature of the position."

Swift was injured in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was limited to just seven carries for 31 yards while adding three receptions for 15 yards.

Jamaal Williams took over the bulk of the work, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and adding 20 more yards on two receptions. Williams will get the majority of the snap total in Week 4 if Swift can't go and is a must-start in nearly every fantasy format against a shaky Seattle front seven.

Craig Reynolds will likely slide into the backup role after receiving six carries in spell of Williams last week. Justin Jackson is the Lions' fourth running back but has not gotten a touch this season.