Saints' Jameis Winston Plans to Play Week 4 After Missing Practice with Back Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston expects to suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Winston didn't practice Wednesday and was listed on the Saints' injury report (back/ankle). Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sept. 18 he was playing through four fractures in his back.

Although the 2015 Pro Bowler has started each of New Orleans' first three games, his performance has left something to be desired. He has thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Saints fans saw a less prolific yet more efficient Winston in 2021 prior to him tearing an ACL. He had 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, and his 102.8 passer rating was on pace to be a career high by some distance.

In 2022, the 28-year-old has reverted to his Tampa Bay Buccaneers self. His 286 passing yards per game are his second-best mark through eight seasons, but his suspect decision-making and costly turnovers are hampering the offense.

The Saints rank 26th in offensive efficiency at Football Outsiders.

Following a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dennis Allen attempted to deflect blame away from Winston while ruling out a quarterback change.

"There's enough mistakes to go around that I don't really want to go there," he told reporters. "I feel confident with Jameis, certainly we all need to do better."

Barring a setback regarding his back and ankle injuries, Winston is set to remain under center for better or worse.