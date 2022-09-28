Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Has Progressed 'A Lot' in 2 Days, Patriots' Belichick Says

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While not known for being the most outwardly optimistic person, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did have a relatively positive update on Mac Jones' ankle injury.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick said his starting quarterback has "made a lot of progress the last 48 hours" but they are taking a "day-by-day" approach before deciding if he could potentially start in Week 4.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.