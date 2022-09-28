Rory McIlroy Urges PGA Tour, LIV to Start Talks: Golf 'Is Ripping Itself Apart'

Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy called for a detente between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf amid their ongoing cold war.

"I don't want a fractured game," he said Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. "The game of golf is ripping itself apart, and that's no good for anyone. It's not good for the guys on the traditional system or the guys on the other side either.

"Right now, with where everything is, it's probably not the right time but we probably can't leave it too much longer. I'm all for getting around the table and sorting things out."

It was clear from the outset that LIV Golf presented a clear threat to the PGA Tour. The breakaway tour has already poached a number of marquee stars, and the trend may only intensify as it gains more legitimacy.

Golfweek's Eamon Lynch reported Tuesday that LIV was working on a deal to purchase air time on Fox Sports 1 for its events. Although Lynch noted paying Fox Sports for broadcast time "will be widely interpreted as a failure to attract serious commercial interest in what it is offering," the net effect is the same: LIV Golf will widens its reach by becoming more accessible to fans.

At some point, finding a way for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to coexist could be the only path forward. For now, representatives from each side remain resolute.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters in August he couldn't envision a scenario right now in which the tour lifts the suspensions levied against the golfers who signed with the LIV series.

"As I've been clear throughout, every player has a choice, and I respect their choice, but they've made it," he said. "We've made ours. We're going to continue to focus on the things that we control and get stronger and stronger. I think they understand that."

LIV CEO Greg Norman struck a similar tone in an interview with The Australian (via ESPN's Mark Schlabach).

"We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working," he said.

The golfers themselves are forced to draw similar battle lines as a result.

McIlroy lamented this month how his relationships with some Ryder Cup teammates have suffered because of the LIV Golf/PGA Tour split.

"I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute," he said. "... But, like, I haven’t done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. So I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven’t done anything differently."