Jets' Zach Wilson Cleared to Start vs. Steelers After Knee Injury Recovery

Zach Wilson (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared to return from a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2022 season's first three games.

Saleh confirmed Wilson is expected to start Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking the reins of the offense back from Joe Flacco.

Wilson was injured during an Aug. 12 exhibition matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear four days later.

Speaking ahead of the Jets' regular-season opener in early September, the second-year signal-caller expressed confidence it could still be a successful campaign.

"For what the injury was, I'm very optimistic to be able to get back and still play football the way I want to this year," Wilson told reporters.

New York selected the 23-year-old BYU alum with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He endured an up-and-down rookie season, tallying 13 total touchdowns (nine passing and four rushing) and 11 interceptions across 13 appearances.

He'll inherit a Jets attack that has performed quite well with Flacco at the helm. The team ranks ninth in total offense (370 yards per game) through three weeks.

The Jets are 1-2, but both losses came against AFC contenders, the Baltimore Ravens and reigning conference champion Cincinnati Bengals.

New York's schedule doesn't get much easier ahead of its Week 10 bye. The team's next six games include home matchups against its three AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, also with road trips to face the Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

Wilson and Co. have a more favorable slate down the stretch, but if they want to make a playoff push, trying to get through the first half of the schedule around .500 will be important.

In the short term, all eyes will be on the Jets quarterback when he makes his season debut, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.