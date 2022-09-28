Lions' Jared Goff Sells LA Mansion Featuring Putting Green for $6.4M

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sold his Los Angeles-area home for almost $6.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming.

Goff listed the home for $7.5 million in June. The California native spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams prior to his 2021 trade to the Lions. He purchased the home for a little more than $4 million in May 2018.

The property includes a 4,300-square-foot main house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There's also a guest house that totals 1,100 square feet. Among the amenities are a game room, swimming pool, spa and an outdoor putting green.

Although Goff ultimately got less than he was initially asking, he still made a handsome profit from the deal.