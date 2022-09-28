Hilaree Nelson Dies at 49; U.S. Extreme Skier's Body Found After Fall from Mountain

AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File

Hilaree Nelson, an extreme skier from the United States, has died at the age of 49 in a skiing accident at Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

Per the Associated Press, Nelson's body was recovered on Wednesday after she went missing earlier this week while attempting to ski down the summit of the mountain with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday.

Nelson fell off the mountain as she and Morrison were skiing down the 26,775-foot summit.

Mount Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

The AP noted there was an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain Nelson was skiing on Monday that killed a man and injured several other climbers.

"Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search," according to the AP.

According to her official website, Nelson's career accomplishments include completing the "first American ascent and ski descent of Papsura peak in India and a first ski descent of the 4th highest peak in the world, Lhotse."

Nelson was received the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award in 2018 and was a recipient of a National Geographic Society grant.