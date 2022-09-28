Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss

Derek Carr (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday that the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish start and trying to figure out how to turn the season around before it's too late.

"It's complicated," multiple sources told Wilson.

