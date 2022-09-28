Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Hot Start to Season: I've Just Got to Play 'Lamar Football'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Coming out of college, he heard it. Early in his NFL career, the same story. Even after winning an MVP and establishing himself as a franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson heard the constant chorus wondering whether his style of play is sustainable.

It turns out it very much is.

Jackson has been the best player in football through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, throwing for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions while adding 243 yards and two scores on the ground. He's been a one-man offensive ecosystem unto himself, producing 87 percent of the Ravens' total yards this season.

“I just want to win. By doing that, I just got to do what I do—play Lamar football," Jackson told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

