Josh Allen: Bills 'Freaking Loved' OC Ken Dorsey's Meltdown in Loss vs. Dolphins

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Video of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey having a meltdown following his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday made the rounds on the Internet, but online viewers weren't the only ones amused by the situation.

The Bills players were as well.

"Our guys freaking loved seeing that," quarterback Josh Allen said during a discussion with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt (h/t Robert Zeglinski of USA Today's For The Win). "As a player looking at your offensive coordinator, having that emotion and care for the game, and you prepare so hard … he wants to win. He wants to do everything in his power to win. I know people might be making a big deal of it, but as players, we freaking love seeing that."

The tantrum was part of a back-and-forth ending to the contest between AFC East rivals.

Buffalo was down two points with one more possession and a chance to win after a memorable safety that saw Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kick the ball into the backside of his teammate, causing it to go out the back of the end zone.

However, time expired on the visitors when Isaiah McKenzie was unable to get out of bounds on the final play, clinching the 21-19 defeat.

Dorsey reacted to the play by slamming his headset, hat and papers around him, which was all caught on camera:

"It was an intense game," Dorsey told reporters Monday. "… I'm watching my guys give everything they have in them. … It was a playoff atmosphere. … I reacted that way, and that's definitely something I'm going to learn from and make sure it's corrected moving forward."

Yet it's clear Dorsey's desire to win stood out to the players given Allen's comments.

Head coach Sean McDermott also said he appreciated the passion even if he told reporters he let Dorsey know "it's important that we as leaders keep our poise and model that to our players."

Next up for the Bills is a showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Dorsey will certainly be under the spotlight in what figures to be a challenging game.