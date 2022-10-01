Myles Garrett out for Browns vs. Falcons with Injuries Sustained in Car Crash

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett won't play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week.

On Monday, Garrett was involved in a single-car incident that left him with numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

Among the 26-year-old's injuries were shoulder and biceps strains. The Browns provided more information in a statement:



Despite keeping their options open for most of the week, the Browns didn't have Garrett practice over the past three days.



He is in his sixth season with the franchise. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has amassed 61.5 career sacks, including three this year.

Cleveland's defensive line could be without two key starters Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

Garrett and Clowney have combined for 4.5 of the team's seven sacks through three games. Garrett is the only player on the defense with more than two quarterback hits (five).

The Browns will look to improve their record to 3-1 if they can defeat Atlanta in Week 4.