Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes.

Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.

For example, who would have guessed that among running backs over the first three weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams and Chicago Bears' Khalil Herbert would be fifth and sixth in scoring, respectively?

How about the fact that the Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay is sixth among wideouts in touchdowns scored?

There are plenty of gems available on waivers in fantasy, if you know what you're looking for. We'll go into detail and scoring projections on three options for this week. To count as a sleeper, a player must be rostered in 40 percent of leagues or less.