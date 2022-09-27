Lamar Jackson, Ravens Open as 3.5-Point Home Underdogs vs. Josh Allen, Bills

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite improving to 2-1 last week, the Baltimore Ravens opened as a 3.5-point underdog for Sunday's Week 4 home game against the Buffalo Bills, according to DraftKings.

The line is especially notable because it's only the third time the Ravens have been home underdogs since Lamar Jackson became the team's starting quarterback in 2018, per Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated.

Baltimore won both of its last two games as a home dog, upsetting the New England Patriots in 2019 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

The Ravens did lose their lone home game this season to the Miami Dolphins thanks to a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2, but they have been dominant at M&T Bank Stadium in recent years. With Jackson starting, the team is 20-5 at home in the regular season.

It could mean bad news for the Bills, which also lost to the Dolphins last week to fall to 2-1.

This should be an exciting battle either way, featuring two of the early contenders for MVP in Jackson and Josh Allen.