Aaron Rodgers Rips CFB's 'Ridiculous' Targeting Rule: 'Are You S--ttin' Me?'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been hesitant to speak his mind, and on Tuesday, he railed against what he feels is an unnecessary rule.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning NFL MVP expressed his distaste for the targeting rule in college football.

"We just gotta be careful going too far with some of these rules. It's like what college did with targeting. Are you s--tin' me? Like, it's absolutely ridiculous," Rodgers said. "You're ruining these kids' and teams' opportunities by subjective calls..."

Rodgers further explained that most instances of targeting occur because of "weird movements" by offensive and defensive players that result in helmet-to-helmet hits. He believes ejections aren't warranted for those types of plays because it can cost a player a full game or half of the next game.

"The punishment doesn't fit the crime at all, it's ridiculous," he said. "So we gotta be careful with how far we go on some of these rules."

Rodgers said he feels that intent should be a determining factor to calling the targeting penalty.

"I think you can, especially with the help of replay, look at intent," Rodgers said. "If a guy is spearing, eyes closed, cheap-shottin' a guy ... kick him out of the game, for sure, kick him out of the game. But if a guy is making a head-up tackle and the offensive player lowers his head or does a weird thing and it becomes helmet-to-helmet, that shouldn't be grounds for an ejection. It's ridiculous, you're impacting these kids' lives on a grand scheme, and I don't think it's right."

Before pivoting to his dislike of the targeting rule, Rodgers was addressing the taunting penalty by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones that eventually led to a game-winning touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Jones stood over Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after recording a sack and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Referee Shawn Smith explained the penalty was for "abusive language." The call kept the Colts' final drive alive, and they took full advantage when Ryan found rookie receiver Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining.

"Again, I don't know what was said between Chris and Matt, but that's what happens, you know? These calls, they're 15-yarders, which severely impacts a game, especially late in the game like that," Rodgers said.