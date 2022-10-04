Answering the Biggest Question Marks Ahead of the 2022 MLB Playoffs

0 of 12

What's not to like about the Dodgers? (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With all 12 spots secured and the games set to begin on Friday, it's time to get up to speed on Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason.

Got questions? Well, we've got answers.

That is, we have answers to what we think are the biggest looming questions hanging over each of the dozen teams slated to take part in this year's playoffs. These concern what, if any, concerns or weaknesses they have and how they might overcome them.

We'll go one team at a time, beginning in the American League and ending in the National League.