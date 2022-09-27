Jerry Jones Says Cooper Rush Has 'the Makeup for a Top QB' After Cowboys Beat Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raved about quarterback Cooper Rush following the team's 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

"He's certainly playing as well as anyone could have expected," Jones said on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "He understands this offense. He's got the makeup for a top quarterback. We're very fortunate."

