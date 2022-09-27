Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He's Eyeing Return from Thumb Injury in Week 5 vs. Rams

Dak Prescott (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's aiming to return from a thumb injury for the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9.

"Nah, probably not," Prescott told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today on Monday night about whether he'll play next week against the Washington Commanders. "But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at."

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Backup Cooper Rush has since led the Cowboys to victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

"I've been better," Prescott told Reyes. "But now that we're winning, it's all good. And I'll be back soon."

Rush has played well during Prescott's absence, completing 47 of his 75 throws (62.7 percent) for 514 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His career record stands at 3-0 after guiding Dallas to a win over the Minnesota Vikings last season.

The Cowboys trailed the Giants 13-6 late in the third quarter Monday night before rattling off 17 straight points, including a touchdown pass from Rush to CeeDee Lamb, to take control of the NFC East clash. They held on to win, 23-16.

"He doesn't get rattled," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters about Rush. "He's the same, every day. So consistent. He's playing good football right now. I'm glad to recognize him for it. He's giving us the boost to just keep playing on offense."

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has suggested a quarterback controversy is possible if Rush continues to impress, it's hard to imagine that actually coming to fruition given Prescott's track record.

Last season, the 29-year-old Mississippi State product ranked fourth in completion percentage (68.8), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (37) and seventh in passing yards (4,449).

He also signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021. Benching him in favor of a sixth-year veteran with three career starts would be the boldest of moves.

So Prescott is a virtual lock to reclaim the starting job once medically cleared, and he told Reyes he's eager for that moment to arrive.

"Some people are OK with [sitting out], but I'm not built that way," he said. "It's f--king killing me not being out there with my guys. It's so hard, but I also know I got to be patient."

That said, the Cowboys can be confident the offense remains in Rush's capable hands until Prescott returns, whether it's against the Rams or a little more down the line.

Dallas will look to push its winning streak to three when it hosts Washington at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.