Giants Offensive Line Ripped as Daniel Jones Sacked 5 Times in Loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants had the opportunity to make an impressive statement against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but the team was let down by its offensive line in a 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress for most of the game, as the Cowboys sacked him five times. Jones finished the game 20-of-37 for 196 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on the team's final offensive drive. He also ran the ball nine times for 79 yards.

Entering this season, Jones was usually the culprit for New York's offensive woes because of his propensity for turnovers. But he played a clean game Monday up until the very end, so the loss was far from his fault.

Despite having a pair of first-round picks in tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, the Giants offensive line looked out of sorts throughout the night. It's hard to expect much from Jones when he's constantly facing pressure from the Dallas defense.

NFL Twitter ripped the Giants offensive line for its performance Monday, with some even expressing pity for Jones.

Now that the Giants are no longer undefeated, it should allow head coach Brian Daboll to reassess his approach. New York ran the ball just 25 times Monday, with Saquon Barkley leading the way with 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. A more concerted effort to commit to the running game could allow the Giants offensive line to develop more consistency.

New York (2-1) will have to figure things out quickly when it tries to bounce back Sunday against the Chicago Bears (2-1).