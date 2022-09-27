X

    Giants Offensive Line Ripped as Daniel Jones Sacked 5 Times in Loss to Cowboys

    Doric SamSeptember 27, 2022

    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Giants had the opportunity to make an impressive statement against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but the team was let down by its offensive line in a 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium.

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress for most of the game, as the Cowboys sacked him five times. Jones finished the game 20-of-37 for 196 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on the team's final offensive drive. He also ran the ball nine times for 79 yards.

    Entering this season, Jones was usually the culprit for New York's offensive woes because of his propensity for turnovers. But he played a clean game Monday up until the very end, so the loss was far from his fault.

    Despite having a pair of first-round picks in tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, the Giants offensive line looked out of sorts throughout the night. It's hard to expect much from Jones when he's constantly facing pressure from the Dallas defense.

    NFL Twitter ripped the Giants offensive line for its performance Monday, with some even expressing pity for Jones.

    Jim Ayello @jimayello

    I honestly think Jones has been decent tonight. He's been running for his life all night and still making plays. <a href="https://t.co/VjvYHjq6R7">https://t.co/VjvYHjq6R7</a>

    Rich Gannon @RichGannon12

    Wow I feel bad for Daniel Jones, not sure he’s been able to set his feet once tonight in the pocket!

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Giants OLine <a href="https://t.co/sHqd7WWNKh">pic.twitter.com/sHqd7WWNKh</a>

    Khai 🎧🎶 @khaisview

    Giants offensive line still trash smh What else is new?

    Dave Loughran @Loughy_D

    There’s no way the Giants finish above .500 with this offensive line play

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    The pressure on Daniel Jones is insufferable. Going to be hard to survive like this. Two sacks and five pressures already. Still ... 3-3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    keraun @Kingkeraun

    We gotta stop the Daniel Jones slander . That man don’t have a weapon but his RB and no O line

    Kevin Manahan @KevinCManahan

    Stop panicking, Giants fans under 40. The offensive line will get fixed in your lifetime.

    105.3 The FAN @1053thefan

    Daniel Jones is going to need an ice bath tomorrow

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Giants' offensive line tonight:<a href="https://t.co/6UbvwtYxvm">pic.twitter.com/6UbvwtYxvm</a>

    Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman

    The Giants o line hates Daniel Jones

    Scott Thompson @ScottieTSports

    Giants interior line just getting mauled on pass pro. Fun.

    Talkin’ Giants @TalkinGiants

    Lawrence is making himself known tonight, giving the offensive line fits.<br><br>Offense is not awful to watch right now, but they are struggling to protect Jones and give him time to find anyone, also seems like Dallas has some nice coverage.<br><br>3-3

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Micha Parsons just wrecked the Giants right side of the offensive line on that third down play.

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    The Giants’ offensive line<a href="https://t.co/7hFI3qs984">pic.twitter.com/7hFI3qs984</a>

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Demarcus Lawrence just recorded his third sack of Daniel Jones. When asked about the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> offensive line during the week, Lawrence smiled and said, “We’ll be all right.”

    ³¹³ @M0townFanatic

    Giants offensive line <a href="https://t.co/leA2Rqol7o">pic.twitter.com/leA2Rqol7o</a>

    Thomas Viola 🦥 @TVatWork

    Calling this giants offensive line 5 revolving doors is an insult to revolving doors, which people do occasionally get stuck in

    Now that the Giants are no longer undefeated, it should allow head coach Brian Daboll to reassess his approach. New York ran the ball just 25 times Monday, with Saquon Barkley leading the way with 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. A more concerted effort to commit to the running game could allow the Giants offensive line to develop more consistency.

    New York (2-1) will have to figure things out quickly when it tries to bounce back Sunday against the Chicago Bears (2-1).

