Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz.

Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst."

New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's injury after the game. He did, however, tell reporters that "it didn’t look good."

As Trevon Diggs picked off Daniel Jones to clinch the win for the Cowboys, Shepard went down with a non-contact injury away from the throw. He was in obvious pain and carted off the field, but only after a number of players from both teams surrounded him to offer their best wishes.

Shepard was New York's leading receiver in the game and finished with five catches for 49 yards.

The Oklahoma product has been with the Giants his entire career since they selected him with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. While he has never been a game-changing No. 1 option, he has been largely solid with five seasons of more than 500 receiving yards, including when he posted 872 in 2018.

Yet durability has been a concern of late.

An Achilles injury limited him to just seven games last season, and he hasn't played more than 12 contests since the 2018 campaign. It appears he will miss more time this year after Monday's setback.

A prolonged absence for Shepard will likely put the Kenny Golladay situation even more in the spotlight given the need for another wide receiver to make up for the lost production.

Golladay has largely been a nonfactor this season and told reporters Wednesday: "I came here to play. I'm pretty sure they're also paying me to play. They want to see more I guess ... I really don't agree with it or like it. But I can only control what I can control, and that's coming to work every day."

Given Shepard's injury, he may have more of an opportunity to play for a 2-1 Giants team that could still be a contender in the NFC.