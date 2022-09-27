Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage.

It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.

Lamb dropped a perfectly placed deep ball from Cooper Rush that could have been a touchdown in the ugliest play of a first half that featured just nine combined points.

It was back-and-forth from there until the Cowboys marched 89 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown to take the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Lamb caught four passes on the drive, including the most important two on a fourth-down conversion and a beautiful one-handed snag for the score.

Monday's win wasn't a one-man show for the Cowboys, as Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown, Tony Pollard ran for 105 yards and the defense sacked Daniel Jones five times, but the wide receiver stood out when it mattered most.

Dallas is now 2-1 as a result with both wins coming with Rush at quarterback as a replacement for the injured Dak Prescott. Rush also won his only start last season, although ESPN's Lisa Salters said on the broadcast that Prescott could return for the next game against the Washington Commanders after the stitches were removed from his thumb.

Whether it is Prescott or Rush under center, the quarterback's job will be much easier if the Lamb who showed up in the fourth quarter against New York is there to lead the offense in another NFC East showdown with Washington.