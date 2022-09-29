Patriots Rumors: Injured QB Mac Jones Told Teammates to Not Rule Him out vs. Packers

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly told teammates he could play in Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers despite an ankle injury.

Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported an update on Jones' status Thursday:

The 24-year-old limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that tests confirmed he had suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain and the hope was that surgery wouldn't be required.

Jones later told reporters he was optimistic about his recovery.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, get my treatment and do what I do," he said. "Just see how I feel."

Jones is off to a slow start this season. Through three games, he's thrown for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes.

After being selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, the Alabama product emerged as the best quarterback of his class. He was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his rookie season after throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He was the only first-year quarterback to lead his team to a winning record and a playoff appearance, though New England lost in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills.

If Jones is sidelined, New England will turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost each of his last 11 starts. Fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe will be elevated to his backup.