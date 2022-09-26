Ken Dorsey on Viral Meltdown Video from Bills Loss: 'It Was an Intense Game'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It is a testament to just how much video of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey throwing a tantrum after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins circulated that it was a major talking point coming out of a two-point battle between potential Super Bowl contenders.

"It was an intense game," Dorsey told reporters Monday. "… I'm watching my guys give everything they have in them. … It was a playoff atmosphere. … I reacted that way, and that's definitely something I'm going to learn from and make sure it's corrected moving forward."

After time expired on Buffalo's 21-19 defeat, the CBS broadcast captured video of Dorsey throwing down his headset and hat before he slammed his notebook and papers:

Dorsey was right about it being an intense game.

The AFC East rivals were each 2-0 coming into the possible playoff preview, and it appeared as if Buffalo was going to earn a road win when it scored touchdowns on two of its opening three possessions. However, the Dolphins answered with two touchdowns of their own before halftime.

The second half was more of a defensive battle with the teams combining for three points in the third quarter. Chase Edmonds' touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Miami the lead for good, but Buffalo had the opportunity to win it after the ball went out of the back of the end zone for a safety when Thomas Morstead punted it into the backside of his own teammate.

Yet time expired on the Bills during the ensuing possession when Isaiah McKenzie was unable to get out of bounds, prompting Dorsey's reaction.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he discussed the situation with the first-year offensive coordinator and stressed "it's important that we as leaders keep our poise and model that to our players" even if he appreciated the desire to win.

There was surely some built-up frustration from Dorsey before the moment considering the Bills scored a combined 72 points in the first two wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans but struggled mightily on offense for extended stretches against the Dolphins.

Buffalo doesn't have much time to ruminate over its first loss with a showdown against a fellow AFC contender in the Baltimore Ravens awaiting in Week 4.

While the host Ravens are 2-1 in large part because of Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance, their defense allowed a combined 68 points the last two games (including 42 to Miami). Josh Allen and Co. should find more success moving the ball against Baltimore than they did against the Dolphins.

And that's good news for the headset Dorsey will be wearing.