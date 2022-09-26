49ers News: Trent Williams Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Will Miss 'Some Time'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a significant blow to their offensive line when stalwart left tackle Trent Williams was injured Sunday, and he will be sidelined for at least the next few weeks.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that a high ankle sprain will cause Williams to miss "some time," adding that surgery is not required and the recovery typically takes four to six weeks.

Williams suffered the injury in San Francisco's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. He exited the game in the third quarter after a play on which 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety when he dropped back to pass.

The No. 4 pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Williams quickly developed into one of the best players at his position. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All-Pro honors last season. The 34-year-old appeared in a combined 29 games for San Francisco in 2020 and 2021 and is key to the offense.

"It's tough," Garoppolo said after the game. "Trent's a warrior. Hopefully, he bounces back fast, but it's always tough when you lose a guy like that, especially the leadership that he brings to this team. The poise and everything that he brings, it will be tough to replace that. But we've got to."

The 49ers had already lost second-year quarterback Trey Lance for the season because of a broken ankle.

When Williams went down, he was initially replaced by Jaylon Moore before the team switched to Colton McKivitz. The 49ers will return to action on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.