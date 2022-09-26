Jake Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Is Ruining His Legacy, Calls Him out for Fight

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Paul claimed Floyd Mayweather is "ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys" in his latest bid to goad the boxing legend into agreeing to a fight.

In a video he uploaded Sunday, Paul said he's willing to fight Mayweather and called their possible encounter "one of the biggest fights to make in boxing" (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Mayweather fought Jake's older brother, Logan, in an exhibition in June 2021, with the pair going the full eight rounds. Leading up to the event, Mayweather and Paul exchanged words before the situation escalated.

Since then, the two have maintained a steady war of words.

Most recently, Mayweather told TMZ Sports that Paul would "get demolished" by Canelo Álvarez and offered a backhanded compliment about the 25-year-old's resume.

"For what he's doing, as long as they keep getting YouTubers and keep putting him in there with MMA guys that's kind of over the hill, he's going continue to shine," he said. "So, I'm proud of him. I'm not really upset."

As much as Paul wants to step in the ring against Mayweather, he might be waiting awhile. The retired boxer has already lined up a matchup with Deji Olatunji in November.