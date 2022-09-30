Cowboys News: Michael Gallup to Make Season Debut vs. Commanders After Knee Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup appears to be set to make his 2022 regular-season debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided the latest news on Gallup, who suffered a torn ACL while making a touchdown catch during a Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals last January.

Gallup isn't officially active as of yet, and he may need to clear a final hurdle Saturday, per ESPN's Todd Archer:

However, all signs are ultimately pointing toward his return.

When the 2022 NFL season was approaching, the question wasn't whether the 26-year-old would be ready to go but rather how many weeks would pass before he received the all clear following a long recovery period.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sept. 19 that Gallup might suit up as early as Week 3 against the New York Giants. That date came and went without him stepping onto the field, though.

The Cowboys won't wait much longer for his return, though.

In the offseason, Dallas effectively chose Gallup over Amari Cooper since keeping both while remaining under the salary cap was next to impossible. That put a lot of pressure on the Colorado State product, and the need for him to get healthy and start delivering grew after Dak Prescott's thumb injury threw the passing game into flux.

Noah Brown (15 receptions, 213 yards, one touchdown) has exceeded expectations early on. If that trend continues, it will be a nice bonus for the Cowboys as Gallup steadily plays his way back to his best.