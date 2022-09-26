Bill Belichick Praises Aaron Rodgers, Says Packers QB Has 'No Weaknesses ... at All'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows he has his hands full preparing for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week.

"Really no weaknesses with the player at all," Belichick said of Rodgers Monday on The Greg Hill Show on Audacy's WEEI 93.7 (Boston).

Rodgers has put together an impressive career, including 10 Pro Bowl selections and four MVP awards, including each of the past two years. The 38-year-old has started only two games against the Patriots in his career, but he had four total touchdowns with zero interceptions in those matchups.

Next Sunday will be the quarterback's third start against Belichick, as the Patriots head to Lambeau Field.

The Packers have struggled offensively this season, averaging just 16 points per game to rank 27th in the NFL. Injuries on the offensive line and changes at receiver have slowed down Rodgers to begin the year.

The Patriots will still need to work hard to limit Rodgers in Week 4.