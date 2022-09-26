Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay 'Has Been Great Inside the Building' amid Trade Buzz

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants could look to trade receiver Kenny Golladay if his production doesn't improve, although it would have nothing to do with his attitude, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Sources say Golladay has been great inside the building," Rapoport reported. "He does all the right things and has been a positive influence in the locker room."

The one-time Pro Bowler played just two snaps in New York's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, leading to criticism last week at practice.

"I came here to play," Golladay told reporters. "I'm pretty sure they're also paying me to play. They want to see more, I guess."

The 28-year-old is in his second season of a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants. He tallied only 521 receiving yards on 37 catches with no touchdowns during his first year, and things have been even worse to start the 2022 campaign.

Through two games, Golladay has just two catches for 22 yards.

According to Rapoport, the only possibility for a trade would be if the Giants take on a majority of the wideout's salary while getting back only a late-round draft pick.

Golladay isn't forcing his way out, however, remaining professional despite the lack of playing time.

Head coach Brian Daboll actually praised the wideout's public comments for showing "competitiveness."

"Everybody in this building tells me I do everything the right way and be a pro at whatever I do," Golladay said Wednesday. "So it's a little confusing."

It seems if things don't change soon, the veteran could be on his way out of New York.