Davante Adams 'Frustrated and Angry' as Raiders Start 0-3 After Loss to Titans

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The money may have been longer in Las Vegas than Green Bay, but Davante Adams is learning the grass isn't greener.

The Raiders wideout said he is "frustrated and angry" amid the team's 0-3 start.

"Frustrated and angry. Expect more," Adams told reporters after Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. "It's not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody's naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward."

Adams finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, his second straight disappointing outing after starting the season with a 10-catch, 141-yard game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's compiled just 48 total receiving yards over the last two weeks, which likely compounds the sense of frustration.

The Raiders are one of just two remaining winless teams three weeks into the NFL season. The other is the Houston Texans, a team almost no one thought had a chance of competing for a postseason berth. Las Vegas was a wild-card team a year ago and came into 2022 with massive expectations after trading for Adams and hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach.

All parties have failed to live up to the hype three weeks into the season. Adams looks like he sorely misses Aaron Rodgers, who has the Packers out to a 2-1 start, while McDaniels' second chance at being a head coach is looking an awful lot like the first.

Adams says he wants his new team to "stay the course," but they're quickly falling behind in a competitive AFC West.