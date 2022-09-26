Report: Eagles HC Played Kobe Bryant Netflix Video to Inspire Team Before 24-8 Win

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles used some special motivation ahead of their Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Nick Sirianni showed the team a clip of the Netflix documentary "The Redeem Team" with Kobe Bryant during a pregame meeting Saturday night:

It seemed to help as the Eagles dominated their NFC East rival, taking a 24-0 lead before finishing with a 24-8 win.

The clip featured Kobe—who grew up in Philadelphia and starred at Lower Merion in Montgomery County in high school—sending a message in Team USA's game against Spain, hitting friend and Lakers teammate Pau Gasol in the chest.

"No, he ain't my teammate right now," Bryant said at the time, as Carmelo Anthony recalled.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, faced Carson Wentz, the current Commanders quarterback who spent five years with the Eagles. Even if some on the team were still friendly with Wentz, it didn't show on the field as the squad finished with nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

It's also not the first time Sirianni has used Kobe, who tragically died in 2020, as a motivational tool for his team. The coach also showed a video of the Basketball Hall of Famer ahead of his first training camp in 2021.

With the Eagles off to a 3-0 start, the tactics appear to be working.