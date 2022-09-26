Charlie Woods Shoots His Best Round Ever as Tiger Caddies at Junior Golf Championship

Charlie Woods Shoots His Best Round Ever as Tiger Caddies at Junior Golf ChampionshipSeptember 26, 2022
Charlie Woods continues to improve his golf game, especially with the help of superstar father Tiger Woods as a caddy.
The younger Woods shot a career-best 68 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship on Sunday, helping him tie for fourth place in the Boys 12-13 division, via Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.
Charlie finished Sunday's round with two birdies and an eagle on the back-nine after a slow start.
"Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf," Charlie said.
Charlie Woods turned heads playing alongside his father in the PNC Championship, displaying similar mannerisms to Tiger. The 13-year-old proved at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, that he has a promising career on his own.
Of course, it also helps to have a 15-time major champion on the bag to provide guidance.