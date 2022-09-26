Charlie Woods Shoots His Best Round Ever as Tiger Caddies at Junior Golf Championship

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

Charlie Woods continues to improve his golf game, especially with the help of superstar father Tiger Woods as a caddy.

The younger Woods shot a career-best 68 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship on Sunday, helping him tie for fourth place in the Boys 12-13 division, via Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.

Charlie finished Sunday's round with two birdies and an eagle on the back-nine after a slow start.

"Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf," Charlie said.

Charlie Woods turned heads playing alongside his father in the PNC Championship, displaying similar mannerisms to Tiger. The 13-year-old proved at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, that he has a promising career on his own.

Of course, it also helps to have a 15-time major champion on the bag to provide guidance.