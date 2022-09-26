X

    Charlie Woods Shoots His Best Round Ever as Tiger Caddies at Junior Golf Championship

    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

    Charlie Woods continues to improve his golf game, especially with the help of superstar father Tiger Woods as a caddy.

    The younger Woods shot a career-best 68 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship on Sunday, helping him tie for fourth place in the Boys 12-13 division, via Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.

    Charlie finished Sunday's round with two birdies and an eagle on the back-nine after a slow start.

    GolfMagic.com @GolfMagic

    A career low round for Charlie Woods! 💪<br><br>Tiger was his caddie for the day too 🐯 <a href="https://t.co/9ZLxLaQv1n">pic.twitter.com/9ZLxLaQv1n</a>

    "Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf," Charlie said.

    Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship @nb3jgnc

    Charlie Woods discusses his low round of the day and career low round of 68(-4) with his Dad on the bag at the NB3 Last Chance Regional! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jgnc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nb3jgnc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nb3jgnc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seeyouatcoushatta?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seeyouatcoushatta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WilsonGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WilsonGolf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JuniorGolfHub?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JuniorGolfHub</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nikegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nikegolf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CoushattaResort?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoushattaResort</a> <a href="https://t.co/yB2FKMUlrM">pic.twitter.com/yB2FKMUlrM</a>

    Charlie Woods turned heads playing alongside his father in the PNC Championship, displaying similar mannerisms to Tiger. The 13-year-old proved at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, that he has a promising career on his own.

    Of course, it also helps to have a 15-time major champion on the bag to provide guidance.

