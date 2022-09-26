3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 3 Loss vs. Titans

0 of 3

Raiders QB Derek Carr (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This was supposed to be a breakthrough season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders made a postseason appearance in 2021, hired a new head coach in Josh McDaniels and added big-name playmakers Davante Adams and Chandler Jones during the offseason.

After Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, however, it's clear that the Raiders are a very flawed football team.

A week ago, Las Vegas dropped an overtime heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals. The second-half collapse was bad. Sunday's loss was just as miserable, as the Raiders were dominated in the first half and couldn't do enough to spark their own comeback. They came close, but a failed two-point conversion attempt prevented overtime.



We haven't seen a full four quarters of solid football from the Raiders yet this season, and that's a huge problem. So is the 0-3 hole in which Las Vegas now finds itself. The good news is that every team in the AFC West has lost at least once, and there's still time to turn things around.

For that to happen, though, the Raiders must learn from their mistakes through the first three weeks. Here's what we learned from Sunday's 24-22 loss in Tennessee.

