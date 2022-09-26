Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start.

Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.

"I don't expect any growing pains,'' he said. "Obviously have new players and you don't know everybody's going to respond to tough situations. We've got to jell all together. It starts with me."

After a 44-point outburst in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs have totaled just 44 points in their last two games. Mahomes threw for 262 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's loss, which came as a surprise against a struggling Colts team.

Kansas City lacked its usual efficiency, scoring just two touchdowns in four trips to the red zone. The team also missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter and failed to convert a fake field goal. A muffed punt gave the Colts the ball back inside the 5-yard line and led to a touchdown.

"We've got to make it so those little mistakes don't cause the loss,'' Mahomes said. "We had multiple chances to get in the end zone, and if we get [in] the end zone one time, don't stall out in the red zone, get seven [instead of the missed field goal in the fourth quarter], the game's over."

Mahomes is still learning to integrate receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling into the offense. Both of them are in their first year in Kansas City after signing as free agents, but they have yet to score a touchdown so far this season.

Mahomes was seen expressing his frustration to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy near the end of the first half after the team ran out the clock instead of attempting to get into field-goal range.

"I wanted to go try to score,'' Mahomes said. "That's just who I am. We were in a tough situation."

The Chiefs will look to bounce back next week in a marquee matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.