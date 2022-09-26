NASCAR at Texas 2022 Results: Tyler Reddick Earns 3rd Win of Season After Rain Delay

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyler Reddick took the win at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, his third win of the 2022 season. It was the first race of the round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano finished second, while Justin Haley placed third. Reddick was eliminated from the playoffs at the end of the round of 16, so he didn't pick up any points with the win. It's the fourth straight playoff race where a non-playoff driver was victorious. No driver has clinched a spot in the round of eight as of yet.

Here's a look at the leaderboard from Sunday's race and a recap of some of the highlights.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Leaderboard

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Joey Logano

3. Justin Haley

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Erik Jones

7. William Byron

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Kyle Larson

10. Denny Hamlin

Full leaderboard available at NASCAR.com

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

1. Joey Logano

2. Ross Chastain

3. William Byron

4. Kyle Larson

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Daniel Suarez

8. Chase Elliott

9. Chase Briscoe

10. Austin Cindric

11. Christopher Bell

12. Alex Bowman

Full standings available at NASCAR.com

The tricky course at Texas Motor Speedway caused problems for the drivers early and often Sunday. A caution flag was waved when Martin Truex Jr. spun and ran into the wall.

Soon after the restart, another caution came out when Kyle Busch was involved in a crash that ended his day early.

After a couple of more cautions were brought out for crashes by Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell and Cole Custer, Kyle Larson took the win in Stage 1. The incident-filled first 105 laps set the tone for the rest of the day as further chaos ensued.

Early in Stage 2, Bell spun out for the second time. His pit crew was unable to get the repairs done in time, ending his race.

Not long after that, Cody Ware was involved in a scary wreck. He was able to get out of the car on his own, but he was placed on a stretcher and taken in an ambulance to the in-field care center. After he was evaluated, he was cleared to be released.

Chase Elliott emerged as the leader after the restart, but his day surprisingly came to an early end when he ran into the wall on turn No. 4, which proved to be problematic for most drivers Sunday.

Ryan Blaney ended up taking the win in Stage 2. Before the final stage could really get going, a red flag was brought out because of rain and lightning in the area. The delay gave the drivers a much-needed break to meet with their crews and reassess their strategies while dealing with the slick racetrack.

After nearly an hour, engines were fired up once again and drivers quickly resumed battling. Tyler Reddick took an early lead with Erik Jones fighting him for the top spot. The 12th caution of the day was brought out when Chris Buescher blew a right rear tire on turn No. 4.

Kevin Harvick emerged as the leader after the restart, but it wasn't long before he had tire issues of his own that caused him to run into the wall.

Truex took the lead after the race went green. But once again, the leader was not safe, as Truex lost a tire and got into the wall. It brought out the 14th caution flag, which broke the record for Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin also spun after contact from William Byron.

Hamlin was not happy, as he believed Byron wrecked him on purpose while they were under caution.

Stenhouse moved into first place out of the caution, but Reddick made an aggressive move and passed him for the lead.

Another caution came out when Stenhouse spun into the wall and made contact with Austin Cindric, causing him to lose control. The race barely restarted before Aric Almirola got loose and ran into the wall, bringing out the 16th caution of the day.

Reddick faced a challenge from Logano during the final stretch of the race, but he managed to hold him off to earn the win.

The second race in the round of 12 playoffs will be the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. ET.