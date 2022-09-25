Drew Rosenhaus on Rob Gronkowski Rumors: 'Not Aware' of TE Reconsidering Bucs Return

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have used Rob Gronkowski during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, but fans shouldn't hold their breath for an immediate return if agent Drew Rosenhaus is to be believed.

"I'm not aware of any change yet," Rosenhaus said when discussing a potential Gronkowski return, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "But you know what my thoughts have been about this all along."

Florio noted Rosenhaus has said in the past he believes the all-time great tight end will play again in the future.

He was specifically asked about it Sunday because JoeBucsFan.com reported Gronkowski was in attendance for Tampa Bay's home opener against the Packers and held "discussions" about a possible return.

Yet it is apparently a "sensitive" subject because signee Kyle Rudolph wasn't activated this season prior to Sunday's game.

Gronkowski's resume includes four Super Bowl titles, four All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods. He led the league with 17 touchdown catches in 2011 and was an impossible matchup in his prime because of his physicality and athleticism.

He appeared in 12 games for Tampa Bay last season and finished with 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

That type of production was missing in the 14-12 loss to the Packers with Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all sidelined. The Buccaneers couldn't overcome fumbles by Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage, each of which ended promising drives, and failed on a two-point conversion in the final seconds.

Gronkowski may have been targeted for that two-pointer if he was on the field.