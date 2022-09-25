Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard in the end zone.

Brady, meanwhile, completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown to Russell Gage, which came in the final seconds of the game. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion was without his best receivers in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones, it was still a two-point game.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards. Rodgers has won one Super Bowl and four MVP awards.

Brady now owns a 3-2 record all-time against Rodgers, including a win in the NFC Championship Game during the 2020 season. Two of those wins came when he was with the New England Patriots.

The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season with the win. They'll face the New England Patriots next weekend.