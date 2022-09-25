X

    Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Erin WalshSeptember 25, 2022

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

    Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard in the end zone.

    Brady, meanwhile, completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown to Russell Gage, which came in the final seconds of the game. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion was without his best receivers in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones, it was still a two-point game.

    Still, fans on Twitter were quick to declare Rodgers the true greatest of all time.

    AleX @AlexGCalzada

    <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a> The real GOAT 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/12GOAT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#12GOAT</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AR12 &gt; TB12 <a href="https://t.co/9WFhncdGMH">pic.twitter.com/9WFhncdGMH</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    j.-j. A.C. @jjAConiquet

    🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> !!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reece Scott @reecescott_

    Aaron Rodgers really might be the best QB I have ever seen. <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> Rodgers &gt; Brady

    nicole @_nictro

    I demand respect for my king, Aaron Rodgers.

    RT @rodgerstimeline

    After todays victory, Aaron Rodgers is officially BETTER than Tom Brady

    Nba Witler  @NbaHitIer

    Aaron Rodgers owns brady

    Andrew bonilla @AndrewJbonilla

    Aaron rodgers vs Tom Brady.. <a href="https://t.co/ledQOwhDls">pic.twitter.com/ledQOwhDls</a>

    Lamar Conner @LamarConner6

    Aaron Rodgers is the goat 🐐🤷🏽‍♂️

    Brandon Taylor @YuGiOhFan2023

    There, ladies and gentlemen, is your usurper of the GOAT's crown.<br><br>Aaron Rodgers is JUST... PLAIN... EVIL. <a href="https://t.co/mSjHTxZ3Rj">https://t.co/mSjHTxZ3Rj</a>

    Alex McNulty Jr. @24_two4

    Aaron Rodgers = THE REAL GOAT 🐐

    Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards. Rodgers has won one Super Bowl and four MVP awards.

    Brady now owns a 3-2 record all-time against Rodgers, including a win in the NFC Championship Game during the 2020 season. Two of those wins came when he was with the New England Patriots.

    The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season with the win. They'll face the New England Patriots next weekend.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.