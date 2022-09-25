Tom Brady's Supporting Cast Called Out by Twitter in Buccaneers' Loss to Packers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Even the greatest quarterback of all time needs players around him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were facing an uphill battle heading into Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers with Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all sidelined, and it proved to be too much to overcome in a 14-12 loss.

All the injuries to Brady's weapons took some of the steam out of the potential NFC playoff preview, and it took a valiant effort from the Tampa Bay defense against Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep the home team within striking distance for much of the game.

Brady also turned in a valiant effort on the Buccaneers' final drive by marching 89 yards on 13 plays and finding Russell Gage for a touchdown, but they missed the ensuing two-point conversion after taking a delay of game penalty.

Brady finished 31-of-42 for 271 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the highly anticipated quarterback battle, and many on social media recognized he wasn't exactly working with a stacked deck:

Tampa Bay's lack of weapons was obvious in the first half when it managed just three points even though Brady was dialed in from an accuracy standpoint with a single incompletion. Breshad Perriman's lost fumble on a promising drive right before halftime proved costly, and the Buccaneers were left with more questions than answers as a result.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Gage's fumble in Green Bay territory ended a scoring chance.

Brady couldn't even catch a break when he escaped pressure and ran for a first down on a potential third-down conversion, as it was called back for holding. Rodgers' two touchdown passes, both of which occurred in the first half, ended up being enough for the visitors given the situation.

Things don't get much easier for the Buccaneers in Week 4 in another quarterback showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but at least Evans will be back from his suspension.