    Tom Brady's Supporting Cast Called Out by Twitter in Buccaneers' Loss to Packers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2022

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Even the greatest quarterback of all time needs players around him.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were facing an uphill battle heading into Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers with Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all sidelined, and it proved to be too much to overcome in a 14-12 loss.

    All the injuries to Brady's weapons took some of the steam out of the potential NFC playoff preview, and it took a valiant effort from the Tampa Bay defense against Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep the home team within striking distance for much of the game.

    Brady also turned in a valiant effort on the Buccaneers' final drive by marching 89 yards on 13 plays and finding Russell Gage for a touchdown, but they missed the ensuing two-point conversion after taking a delay of game penalty.

    Brady finished 31-of-42 for 271 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the highly anticipated quarterback battle, and many on social media recognized he wasn't exactly working with a stacked deck:

    Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP

    Russell Gage fumbles. I don't know what Tom Brady is supposed to do. <br><br>There's a player every drive screwing something up.

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    It’s hard to play QB as well as Brady has played it, and still have zero first half touchdowns this season, but that’s where injuries, penalties and poor play calling have the Bucs. Gut check time at halftime.

    TB12  @TomBradyEgo

    Tom Brady after dealing with this group of receivers <a href="https://t.co/rZ25iKQtki">pic.twitter.com/rZ25iKQtki</a>

    Timo Riske @PFF_Moo

    Did the Bucs end up closing as a favorite here? Would be a big head scratcher given that the Packers offense is designed to get the WRs open while the Bucs offens is designed for the WRs to get open themselves (which doesn't work if your best WRs are out)

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    When Brady gets Evans, Godwin and Gronkowski back this offense is going to be humming again <a href="https://t.co/D8RtOc9CFP">https://t.co/D8RtOc9CFP</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tom Brady trying to fire up the offense on the sidelines.<a href="https://twitter.com/ErinAndrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErinAndrews</a> <a href="https://t.co/0640Al9zNB">pic.twitter.com/0640Al9zNB</a>

    PewterReport @PewterReport

    Buccaneers fumble again, as Russell Gage Jr. has the ball knocked out, recovered by Jarran Reed. Another costly turnover from a Tampa Bay receiver. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsTB</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Quick recap of today's game so far:<br>- Rodgers happy.<br><br>- Brady not as much. <a href="https://t.co/ksdHjlItRD">pic.twitter.com/ksdHjlItRD</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Brady to Gronk after this game. <a href="https://t.co/5ysYq8Efp6">pic.twitter.com/5ysYq8Efp6</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Dang gang, Tom Brady came back from retirement to Evans, Godwin, Gage, &amp; Jones. Just ballers everywhere. <br><br>He started down by 8, 89 yards away from the end zone with Beasley, Miller, Perriman &amp; Darden.<br><br>Man had to feel like Cuba Gooding Jr after Ricky got shot on Boyz n The Hood! <a href="https://t.co/IuVFwSc2aA">pic.twitter.com/IuVFwSc2aA</a>

    Tampa Bay's lack of weapons was obvious in the first half when it managed just three points even though Brady was dialed in from an accuracy standpoint with a single incompletion. Breshad Perriman's lost fumble on a promising drive right before halftime proved costly, and the Buccaneers were left with more questions than answers as a result.

    It was more of the same in the second half, as Gage's fumble in Green Bay territory ended a scoring chance.

    NFL @NFL

    Brady was moving. <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tombrady</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsTB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/9MztVgimte">https://t.co/9MztVgimte</a> <a href="https://t.co/IdrawlwS8C">pic.twitter.com/IdrawlwS8C</a>

    Brady couldn't even catch a break when he escaped pressure and ran for a first down on a potential third-down conversion, as it was called back for holding. Rodgers' two touchdown passes, both of which occurred in the first half, ended up being enough for the visitors given the situation.

    Things don't get much easier for the Buccaneers in Week 4 in another quarterback showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but at least Evans will be back from his suspension.

