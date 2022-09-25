Chiefs' Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy Exchange Wasn't a Confrontation

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

An apparent argument between Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was caught on camera at halftime during Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach Andy Reid claims the two did not get into a confrontation.

"If you heard the words, that wasn't—I don't know how it looked to you guys, but that wasn't a confrontation at all," Reid told reporters after the game. "That's not what it was."

After video of Mahomes and Bieniemy surfaced on Twitter, there was speculation that Mahomes wasn't happy with the play calls entering halftime, including the handoff to Jerick McKinnon with 20 seconds left that ended up being the team's final play before the end of the second quarter.

The Chiefs entered the third quarter with a 14-10 lead.

Mahomes revealed his side of the story while speaking with reporters after the loss, via ESPN's Adam Teicher:

"I wanted to go try to score. That's just who I am. We were in a tough situation. I believe it was second- or third-and -20, something like that, and probably the smart decision was to go to halftime. But I'm always going to want to score. I pretty much just said, 'Let me have a chance at it,' and he was just like, 'Let's get to the locker room and get to the next half.'

"I don't know if that's an altercation. That was the end of the conversation.''

Kansas City's offense was underwhelming in Sunday's loss.

Mahomes completed 20-of-35 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown against one interception. He also had four carries for 26 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster led Kansas City's receivers with five catches for 89 yards, and McKinnon led running backs with seven carries for 20 yards. Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had touchdowns.

In addition to the lack of offense production, the Chiefs missed a field goal in the fourth quarter, failed to convert on a fake field goal and muffed a punt that set up the Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters that the team needs to clean up those mistakes ahead of Week 4:

"We've got to make it so those little mistakes don't cause the loss. We had multiple chances to get in the end zone, and if we get (in) the end zone one time, don't stall out in the red zone, get seven (instead of the missed field goal in the fourth quarter), the game's over.''

The Chiefs enter next weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football with a 2-1 record following Sunday's loss.