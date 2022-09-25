NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Interested Giants, Commanders, Panthers Before Bucs Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley made his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after joining their practice squad last week. Beasley reportedly had other options before agreeing to sign with the Bucs.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beasley drew interest from "multiple other teams," including the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.