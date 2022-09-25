Ron Rivera Says Commanders Won't Bench Carson Wentz as QB Despite 9 Sacks vs. Eagles

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera isn't going to make a change at quarterback right now.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Rivera definitively said "no" when asked if he is going to replace Carson Wentz after he was sacked nine times.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

