Justin Fields Says He 'Played Like Trash' in Bears' Win Over Texans

Despite Sunday's 23-20 win against the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was not happy with himself after the game.

Fields was brutally honest when discussing his individual performance, telling reporters: "I just played like trash. Played terrible. Really, just have to be better."

Fields completed just eight of his 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 47 yards on eight carries, but he fumbled the ball twice and Chicago recovered both times.

Through three games this season, Fields has not been called upon to carry the Bears offense. He has yet to attempt over 20 passes in a game, and his season high in passing yards is 121 in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. It appears that Chicago is taking a conservative approach with its second-year signal-caller.

The Bears managed to improve to 2-1 on Sunday thanks to a late interception by linebacker Roquan Smith deep in Texans territory, which set up a game-winning 30-yard field goal by Cairo Santos as time expired.

Second-year running back Khalil Herbert rushed for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, spearheading a Chicago rushing attack that totaled 281 yards on the ground. Starting running back David Montgomery exited the game early with knee and ankle injuries.

While Fields' lackluster play is concerning, Chicago has to be happy with its record. The Bears have the opportunity to move to 3-1 next Sunday when they visit the New York Giants.