Ron Rivera Denies 'Bullcrap' Report Commanders, 49ers Had Garoppolo Trade in Place

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn't want you to believe everything you read.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Commanders "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place that would" have landed them Jimmy Garoppolo at the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, "the deal fell apart" after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback elected to undergo shoulder surgery.

"Bullcrap report, just so everyone knows," Rivera told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I didn't talk to anybody about Jimmy G. The timing is what really upsets me."

According to Schefter, Washington then shifted its attention elsewhere after the surgery decision was revealed and ended up trading two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz.

Washington may have been better off with Garoppolo during Sunday's 24-8 loss, which wasn't as close as the final score indicates.

Philadelphia went up 24-0, and the Commanders didn't even get on the scoreboard until their defense notched a safety in the fourth quarter. A garbage-time touchdown from Antonio Gibson made the final deficit more respectable, but Wentz didn't account for a touchdown and fumbled twice, losing one.

As for Garoppolo, it was rather shocking when the 49ers decided to keep him after it looked like a foregone conclusion they would move him this offseason.

They already decided to transition the offense to Trey Lance, and having Garoppolo on the roster seemed to create an awkward situation where the youngster may be looking over his shoulder. After all, Garoppolo led San Francisco to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season and the NFC Championship Game last season.

Yet the decision to keep the veteran has paid off, since Lance is out for the season with a fractured ankle and torn ligaments.

And Washington will move forward with Wentz, who impressed by throwing for more than 300 yards in each of his first two games but took a step back Sunday for the 1-2 Commanders.