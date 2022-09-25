X

    Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2022

    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

    Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race.

    Nobody took the game harder than offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

    Chris Cwik @Chris_Cwik

    As someone who has played a lot of Madden, I understand what Ken Dorsey is going through right now. <a href="https://t.co/46Jk71rLp5">https://t.co/46Jk71rLp5</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Guy next to him with the patented “gonna slide away slowly and pretend I do not see” move <a href="https://t.co/221SAqslJD">https://t.co/221SAqslJD</a>

    Ollie Connolly @OllieConnolly

    Credit to the staffer who tries to cover up the camera to protect Dorsey. So close. <a href="https://t.co/BZW8leInko">pic.twitter.com/BZW8leInko</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Game ended and he finally looked up the Miami score. <a href="https://t.co/yfmqwuoj7Z">pic.twitter.com/yfmqwuoj7Z</a>

    Christian D'Andrea @TrainIsland

    Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey didn't get the memo about destroying tablets <a href="https://t.co/Yi3LRkTYLy">pic.twitter.com/Yi3LRkTYLy</a>

    The Bills had multiple chances to steal this late. They couldn't capitalize on a 1st-and-goal at Miami's 2-yard line. They also had the ball in the final seconds after Miami punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off a teammate and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

    NFL @NFL

    THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AgvEitKLgz">https://t.co/AgvEitKLgz</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ry39X0bkrK">pic.twitter.com/Ry39X0bkrK</a>

    But Josh Allen couldn't get the offense into position for the game-winning field goal.

    NFL @NFL

    What an ending to the Bills-Dolphins game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsMIA</a> <a href="https://t.co/yjlc3H0wUi">pic.twitter.com/yjlc3H0wUi</a>

    Especially with what it could mean in the division standings when all is said and done, Buffalo could be kicking itself for failing to come away with the victory.

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    The Bills are 0-7 in 1-score games since the start of last season. <br><br>Their 7 straight losses in 1-score games, is the longest active streak in the NFL (including playoffs). <a href="https://t.co/4VHyPOF47k">pic.twitter.com/4VHyPOF47k</a>

    Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg

    Bills lose to the Dolphins 21-19 and go to 2-1. Injuries played a major role, but the offense also fell short. <br><br>The Bills had the ball for 90 plays to the Dolphins’ 39 plays.

    Chris Hall @chrishallcbc

    Bills dominant in every aspect of the game except the score. <a href="https://t.co/gZ1ws0sbKY">pic.twitter.com/gZ1ws0sbKY</a>

    Nick Sabato @NickSabatoGNN

    An underrated aspect of this game: the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> spent so much time chewing the clock in the second half that Allen and his receivers never got into a rhythm. You can't play like a snail for 58 minutes and expect to click rapidly in the last 2.

    Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL

    I would not want to be on the Bills plane home...

    Allen went 42-of-63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but the inability to establish the run proved costly during Miami's goal-line stand late in the fourth. With 47 yards, Allen was also his team's leading rusher. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combined for 59 yards on 13 carries.

    The Bills play another AFC playoff contender, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 4. Nobody is panicking in Northern New York right now since a win over the Ravens will undo a lot of the angst that was generated Sunday.

