Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter

The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race.

Nobody took the game harder than offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The Bills had multiple chances to steal this late. They couldn't capitalize on a 1st-and-goal at Miami's 2-yard line. They also had the ball in the final seconds after Miami punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off a teammate and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

But Josh Allen couldn't get the offense into position for the game-winning field goal.

Especially with what it could mean in the division standings when all is said and done, Buffalo could be kicking itself for failing to come away with the victory.

Allen went 42-of-63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but the inability to establish the run proved costly during Miami's goal-line stand late in the fourth. With 47 yards, Allen was also his team's leading rusher. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combined for 59 yards on 13 carries.

The Bills play another AFC playoff contender, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 4. Nobody is panicking in Northern New York right now since a win over the Ravens will undo a lot of the angst that was generated Sunday.