Bucs' Julio Jones to Return from Knee Injury vs. Ravens After 3-Game Absence

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after his status was up in the air with a knee injury.

Jones was not listed among the team's inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Sara Walsh first reported Jones would return to the field Thursday night.

Jones hasn't played since a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 33-year-old missed time with a partially torn PCL, continuing recent durability concerns that have plagued him at times. He appeared in 10 games last season for the Tennessee Titans and nine games in 2020 for the Atlanta Falcons.

There was a time when Jones was one of the best wide receivers in the league.

His resume includes seven Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections, and he led the league in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018. Yet those days are likely in the past, and he joined the Buccaneers this offseason with the hope Tom Brady could help revitalize his career.

Jones has four catches for 76 yards and zero touchdowns in two games this season.