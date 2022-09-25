NFL Rumors: Panthers HC Matt Rhule Not on the Hot Seat 'But Wins Must Come'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Even after an 0-2 start for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule reportedly isn't on the hot seat.

"Sources informed of the Panthers' thinking say no change is imminent for Rhule, with Panthers owner David Tepper planning to be patient rather than reactionary," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported. "But wins must come and improvement must be evident."

According to Rapoport, the Panthers' leadership sees the locker room believing in Rhule with clear fight and effort displayed on the field.

This comes despite Rhule falling to 10-25 in his third season with the Panthers after signing a seven-year deal with the team in 2020.

