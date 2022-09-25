Cowboys' Micah Parsons Posts Michael Jordan 'Flu Game' GIF Due to Illness Before MNF

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is apparently expecting a big game on Monday Night Football despite being under the weather.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year posted on Twitter a GIF of Michael Jordan from the "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Parsons is officially listed as questionable with an illness heading into Monday's matchup with the New York Giants.

Parsons did go through a limited walkthrough on Saturday after missing practice the previous two days.

If you are a sports fan who is somehow unfamiliar with the "flu game," it came in Game 5 between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. Jordan was suffering from flu-like symptoms and dehydration, but he put up 38 points in a 90-88 win that gave Chicago a 3-2 series lead.

Obviously, the stakes for a Week 3 game between the Cowboys and Giants pales in comparison to an NBA Finals game with the series tied. But it's still fun to think about Monday potentially being a defining moment for Parsons in 2022.

While it's unclear what the edge-rusher equivalent of 38 points in a single game while sick would be, Parsons seems like a safe bet to hit the mark. The 23-year-old already has a strong argument as the best pass-rusher in the NFL, with seven quarterback hits and four sacks through two games.

Per ESPN's pass-rush win rate, Parsons' mark of 59 percent is 13 points higher than the No. 2 player (Von Miller).

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is off to a fantastic start this season, but Parsons could avoid him by lining up on the opposite side as he tries to get after Daniel Jones.

We will find out what Parsons might be able to do if he plays on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Cowboys and Giants kick off at MetLife Stadium.