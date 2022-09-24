Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury.

